Utah Jazz blow out the Washington Wizards

The Jazz are a well oiled machine crushing their opponents

The Utah Jazz dominated the Washington Wizards from start to finish in a lopsided victory. Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks looked incredible once again with both scoring over 20 points. Donovan is an absolute star and Burks has turned into a real weapon off the bench.

Washington looked like it missed John Wall badly as it didn’t seem to get any easy looks from the Jazz stingy defense.

