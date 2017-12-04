Utah Jazz blow out the Washington Wizards
Utah Jazz blow out the Washington Wizards
The Jazz are a well oiled machine crushing their opponents
The Utah Jazz dominated the Washington Wizards from start to finish in a lopsided victory. Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks looked incredible once again with both scoring over 20 points. Donovan is an absolute star and Burks has turned into a real weapon off the bench.
Washington looked like it missed John Wall badly as it didn’t seem to get any easy looks from the Jazz stingy defense.
-
Despite durability, Curry feels fragile
X-rays on Curry's rolled ankle came back negative, but it still doesn't feel like everyone...
-
Curry leaves game with ankle injury
Curry injured the same ankle that was operated on in 2011
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Keep checking back throughout the night for Monday's latest NBA updates
-
Warriors' Livingston, ref both suspended
Livingston and official Courtney Kirkland got into a heated argument during Sunday's game
-
Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds, picks
Galin 'The Dragon' Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Cavs and just locked in a play...
-
Terry praises Ainge's 'guts' for trades
The trade looks great in retrospect, but Terry says it was a tough decision at the time