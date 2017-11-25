Utah Jazz de-horn athletic Milwaukee Bucks with a barrage from 3 point land
Utah Jazz break franchise three point record in the process.
Game Summary
Put that tank back in the motor pool, folks. The Utah Jazz just beat an honest-to-goodness basketball team, winning every quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Eric Bledsoe, and Tony Snell all had good games, but the rest of the Milwaukee team failed to show up leaving the Bucks with not quite enough firepower to match Utah’s shooting. The Bucks shot 56% from the floor and 18 of 32 from behind the arc.
You get three points from out there. #MACU3 #MILatUTA pic.twitter.com/0unjfNSGVZ— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 26, 2017
Yes, you read that right. Is this an anomaly? Probably. Will the Jazz regress back to the mean? Yeah. But this one was fun, and the result feels good.
Game Notes:
- Every one of Joe Ingles’ points came from three-point land. He finished with 15 and led the Jazz in assists with nine.
Here you go, mate! #MILatUTA pic.twitter.com/6jMbt5nv8F— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 26, 2017
- Not to be outdone, Donovan Mitchell shot 6 of 10 from downtown. Man, can that kid play. He finished with a line of 24/4/4. He looked so awkward and unsure with the ball just a few weeks ago at the beginning of the season, but now he’s starting to look like a point guard:
Spida ➡️ Fav #MILatUTA pic.twitter.com/Z3izNKyziS— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 26, 2017
- Joel Bolomboy returned to the Aunt Viv today, but did pretty much what he did when he wore a Jazz uniform: 2 minutes, 2 free throws, 2 points. Oh well.
- Speaking of Jazz unis, the good guys are undefeated in the gold.
- The Greek Freak had a fantastic game, (27/13/5 on 10-18 shooting) and the fact that he’s in the conversation for MVP is perfectly reasonable.
Next Up: The Jazz will play host to the Denver Nuggets on 11/28 on ESPN. Denver has, for the most part, beaten teams they were favored to beat and lost to teams they weren’t favored to beat. So far, Utah is favored in this matchup.
GO JAZZ GO!
