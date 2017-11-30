Utah Jazz dominate LA Clippers in Tinseltown

Alec Burks and Donovan Mitchell were the stars of the show.

The Utah Jazz were down almost as many key players as the LA Clippers, but it sure didn’t look like. The Jazz, missing Rodney Hood, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Raul Neto, and Joe Johnson, didn’t miss a beat and almost played a level above as they beat the LA Clippers 126-107.

This game was much closer than the score made it seem. At one point in the 2nd quarter, it looked like the Jazz were going to be put out to pasture by the coach’s son, Austin Rivers.

The Clippers and Jazz were neck and neck in the 3rd quarter. The Clippers started the 3rd quarter going 9/9 with the Jazz failing to get a stop. Then the Utah Jazz defense took over. From that point on, the Jazz were in control. Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks took over.

Alec Burks had his best game since the beginning of the season, and one could argue that it was his best game in three years. Alec Burks, filling in for Rodney Hood off the bench, finished with 28 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block. Alec Burks has been steadily improving throughout the season. Most evident in the last couple weeks where he has contributed solid minutes off the bench. In tonight’s game, however, he was star in this Hollywood venue.

Alec Burks got to the line, hit threes, got his teammates involved, and just had a confident swagger about him. It looks like being healthy and having the development time with Quin Snyder is paying off.

Quin Snyder is the Rock Tumbler of NBA Head Coaches. He can take any ordinary rock you find in your backyard and shine it up into something special. — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) December 1, 2017

While Alec Burks—as weird as it is to type this—didn’t have the monster highlight plays, Donovan took over in that department. Donovan Mitchell was hitting deep threes and YAMMING. Donovan Mitchell had two monster dunks.

Donovan Mitchell owns the Clippers now, right? This is how this works, right? #SpidaMan pic.twitter.com/mKh6HWbkCA — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) December 1, 2017

Game Notes

Jonas Jerebko has been putting in some great minutes at the four spot. Tonight he had another solid game with 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting. Most importantly, he did this:

HIS NAME IS JONAS! HE'S DUNKING ON LA! pic.twitter.com/SSX1y4T57A — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) December 1, 2017

Also this happened as a result of that tweet:

Derrick Favors has been filling in for Rudy Gobert like only he can. Derrick Favors had a tall ask to handle DeAndre Jordan and he did that spectacularly. He finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Thabo Sefolosha had another solid game off the bench with 15 points. If the Jazz make the playoffs after losing Gordon Hayward and George Hill, Dennis Lindsey needs to be Executive of the Year for the acquisitions of Thabo Sefolosha, Ekpe Udoh, and Jonas Jerebko. Likewise, Quin Snyder will have to be coach of the year for making this island of misfit toys fit so well together.

The Utah Jazz are now 3-0 in their gold uniforms. They must never take them off. Cancel the city jersey. The Jazz wear gold now.