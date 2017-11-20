Utah Jazz get their bell rung by Philadelphia 76ers

Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell had 17 points in the loss.

The Utah Jazz looked to win their second straight game after a 40 point win Orlando, but it was never meant to be. The Utah Jazz’s offensive renaissance took a big step back in Philadelphia where they only managed _ points on 35% shooting. The Utah Jazz missed Rudy Gobert’s defense in a big way as Philadelphia shot 50% from the field with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid having a free pass to the paint.

Turnovers was again the theme of the night as Utah finished with _ turnovers, six of those coming from Ricky Rubio. While Ricky Rubio had 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting, he turned the ball over once every 3 minutes of play he was on the court. He only ended up playing 22 minutes in the game.

The hero of last week, Raul Neto, struggled as well. Neto finished with zero points and only one assist. As the game got out of hand, Donovan Mitchell went for a layup and was blocked by Joel Embiid. Embiid stood over him taunting him saying, “Get that **** outta here,” and Donovan Mitchell pushed him while returning on offense. Obviously, Embiid being a large man and Donovan Mitchell being the smaller guard that he is, caused Embiid to go flying in the air and land on the ground, also known as flopping. Donovan Mitchell was issued a technical.

Other than that play, the Jazz showed very little emotion in this game. The Jazz cut the lead to 4 points a couple of times, but never could get over that hump. Derrick Favors facing Embiid only had 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Honestly, other than Embiid’s chump flop, you can see why teams HATED playing Utah with Gobert because dealing with Embiid on the defensive end is just a nightmare. He covers so much ground and it feels like he blocks every thing.

Game Notes

Prior to tonight’s game, Rodney Hood had scored 16 or more in the last 6 games. He started to look like he might be building some consistency. Unfortunately tonight Rodney Hood struggle from the floor. Rodney finished 6 for 17 for only 13 points with two turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell also struggled mightily from the floor. Donovan may have finished with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block but he did that on 6 of 19 shooting with 3 turnovers

The Utah Jazz shot 32% from three point distance.

Ekpe Udoh was good off the bench with 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 steals, and 1 block.

Joe Ingles continues to not shoot the ball. He only had 4 attempts. He made two of those shots, but it appears as though Joe Ingles covets his pristine 3 point percentage more than taking the open jumper.

The Utah Jazz return home on Wednesday to face the much maligned Chicago Bulls right before Thanksgiving.