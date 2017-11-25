Utah Jazz go Buck hunting and get the victory
Donovan Mitchell and Rodney Hood put on a show
On the debut night of the Utah Jazz Statement jersey, they were golden from beyond the arc shooting 56% as a team. Rookie sensation, Donovan Mitchell led the team with 24 points. He played within the offense, hit open threes and tied a Jazz rookie record with 6 made threes in the game.
Rodney Hood looks very comfortable in the sixth man role pouring in 21 points. This might be the right role for Rodney who looks healthy and happy.
Joe Ingles contributed 15 points and 9 assists. His role as a leader and playmaker while hitting a great percentage from three is fantastic for this team. If the Jazz can hold strong until Rudy Gobert and Joe Johnson return, they may be able to overcome some early season adversity and fight for that 8th seed in the playoffs.
The Bucks defense is atrocious and it may all stem from Jason Kidd. They'll want to figure it out soon, because you don't want to waste a single game with a talent like Giannis Antetokounmpo.
