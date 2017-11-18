Utah Jazz hope to find a win against the Orlando Magic in the Magic Kingdom

Once again, the road-winless Utah Jazz look to break the streak.

The Utah Jazz travel today to the happiest place on earth to try to find some happiness in a road win. It’s crazy to think that here we are in late November, and the Utah Jazz have yet to win a road game. On this road trip thus far, they have lost two winnable games against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Now they travel to Orlando to face Elfrid Payton, Aaron Gordon of the Magic.

The Orlando Magic have been the surprise team of the season. They are now 8-7 in the east after playing nine of their first sixteen games on the road. They are now hitting a home stretch in their schedule. The Orlando Magic are 4-2 at home.

This game could have Utah Jazz fans thinking what could have been if the Orlando Magic had selected Dante Exum instead of Aaron Gordon. The Jazz have had Dante Exum out for two of his first four seasons while Aaron Gordon looks to be figuring it out in his 4th year. Aaron Gordon is currently averaging 17.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg, and 2.2 apg on 52% shooting from the field and 50% from the three point line.

The Utah Jazz might have some additional help tonight with Ricky Rubio probable for the lineup. The Utah Jazz will need a big game from Rubio to upset the Orlando Magic at home. Raul Neto performed well in his absence but the Jazz were missing Rubio’s defense on the perimeter.

Game Info:

When: Saturday, Nov 17

Where: Amway Arena

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone

Injuries:

Orlando Magic:

Jonathan Isaac - Ankle - OUT

Utah Jazz:

Rudy Gobert - Knee - Targeting mid-December

Joe Johnson - Wrist - 1-2 weeks

Dante Exum - Shoulder - Out indefinitely

Ricky Rubio - Achilles - Probable

Thabo Sefolosha - Right Knee Soreness - Questionable

What to Watch For

Donovan Mitchell figuring it out

Folks, times are tough. There’s really only one super compelling reason to watch this team beside unless you’re a die-hard fan, (which most of us are) and that’s Donovan Mitchell. The kid is averaging 18 points per game this November, and he’s adjusting to the speed of the NBA game so fast.

Seriously, I don’t like to think about what a bad place the Jazz would be in had they not drafted Spida. He almost had a triple double last night in his first start at point guard as a rookie. He’s fun.

Most Likely Jazz Killer:

Probably Elfird Payton OR Aaron Gordon. These two are really versital, they play hard, and they’re athletic That’s three things the Jazz are bad at defending. Without Rudy the paint, that is.

GO JAZZ GO