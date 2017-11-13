Utah Jazz lose to Minnesota Timberwolves: Post Game Reaction

The Utah Jazz say tank you very much

With Rudy Gobert out for his first game after his recent injury, the Utah Jazz were outmatched against a hot shooting Minnesota Timberwolves team. Karl-Anthony Towns was huge for the Wolves scoring 24 points on 10/15 shooting. Jeff Teague and Jimmy Butler were also solid leading to a relatively easy win.

For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell continues to impress with his offensive and defensive play. He scored above 20 points again for the Jazz (the 5th time this season) and also played great defense against Jimmy Butler. Mitchell will be the bright spot for a Jazz team that will be probably facing a lot of losses this season.