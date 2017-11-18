Utah Jazz manhandle Orlando Magic for first road win

The Jazz finally get a road win.

Game Summary

The Jazz made their road losing streak disappear tonight as they went to Orlando on the second night of a back-to-back and earned a wire-to-wire victory against the Magic. Rodney Hood and Derrick Favors were the heroes of the night, combining for 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The game was close throughout the first quarter, but the Jazz never trailed. The second quarter sealed the deal, as the Jazz took a 63-48 lead to the locker room at halftime.

The lead grew even larger in the second half, in which the Jazz led by as many as 46 points. Rodney Hood and Derrick Favors continued to steal the show, with starters Jonas Jerebko and Donovan Mitchell chipping in as well.

It’s hard to evaluate blowout wins like this, because they’re obviously anomalies. Sometimes the ball just goes in the basket. I didn’t see a huge shift in where the players were getting their shots, or in the flow of the defensive rotations. Some games are like that, and you just have to shrug your shoulders and enjoy them when they come.

Game Notes