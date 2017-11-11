Utah Jazz regain offensive mojo in win over Brooklyn Nets

The Utah Jazz find their offensive stride as Derrick Favors returns to form.

Game Summary

The Utah Jazz faced off against the Brooklyn Nets at the Vivint. Familiar faces from Brooklyn included energy guys DeMarre Carroll and Trevor Booker. The Jazz got a much needed win without their usual big man in the middle.

With Rudy Gobert out injured, the Jazz came out with a different starting lineup tonight and a bit more energy in the 1st half. Derrick Favors started at the five, and Thabo Sefolosha entered the starting lineup for the first time at the four. The starters looked pretty good at the beginning and had a ton of energy all game long. Favors had a bunch of early dunks.

Thabo was a beast on the defensive end, causing 4 steals in the 1st half and helping to key a swarming defense that kept the Nets on their heels. He even made Quin smile.

Find someone that looks at you the way Quin looks at Sefolosha. #TakeNote @UtahJazz pic.twitter.com/gu9XRMiQnE — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 12, 2017

Rodney Hood was on fire from three. Mr. Streak Shooter went streaking the right way tonight. Stop if you’ve heard this before, but the Jazz had a big lead going into halftime, leading 61-45.

The Jazz then had one of their patented slow 3rd quarters. The defense let Brooklyn get going as the Nets put up 30. Thankfully, the Jazz offense didn’t completely poop out tonight and did put up 24 third quarter points.

Derrick Favors continued to beast all game long as the five.

The Jazz pushed the lead all the way up to 17 in the fourth. However, the Jazz couldn’t put the Nets away. The good guys were up 108-96 at 3:52 remaining in the 4th. Three minutes later and the score was 108-104. They stiffened up and put the game away.

Game Notes

The Jazz were led in scoring by Mitchell with 26 points. Favors had 24, Hood had 19, and Ingles had 17.

Derrick Favors beasted as the five and got a double-double tonight. Without Rudy in the paint, he cleaned the glass and put 24 and 12.

Rubio had a nice game tonight, filling up the stat line with 10 points, 7 boards, 8 assists, and 4 steals.

The Jazz finally found their offense against the Nets. They shot 49%, 39%, and 86%.

The biggest negative for the game was that the Jazz put the Nets on the line an obscene 39 times.

All of the starters except Joe Ingles were big positives in the box-score +/-.

The Jazz host the Minnesota Timberpups on Monday night.