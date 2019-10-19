Utah Jazz sign coach Quin Snyder to long-term contract extension, per report
Terms of the extension have not yet been announced
Outside of the glamour franchises such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets, perhaps no one had a better offseason than the Utah Jazz. Now, ahead of a much-anticipated season, the club has made sure that Quin Snyder will be their head coach for years to come.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz have signed Snyder to a long-term contract extension. Terms of the agreement haven't been made available, though Wojnarowski reported that the deal "extends multiple years" past the two remaining years on Snyder's current deal.
Snyder is now entering his sixth season with the Jazz, and has grown into one of the best coaches in the league. He's led the Jazz to the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and has compiled a 227-183 record during his tenure with the team.
