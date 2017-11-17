Utah Jazz “#TankNote” T-Shirts Now Available!
Injuries and a rough stretch of games on the horizon got you down? No need to worry, fire up the tank and reload!
Turn that frown upside down and find the silver lining with all of these injuries and losses piling up with these brand new #TankNote T-shirts! Now you can drown your sadness in premium, lightweight blended crewneck (60% cotton/40% polyester). Durable, yet ultra-soft.
You, too, can be a Tank Commander this season with these limited run #TankNote t-shirts!
These tanking delights are yellow and green print on a super-comfortable heather navy tee. Be warned, these tanking beauties will go fast so get them while you still can.
Sure to start a conversation at your next Jazz game, these shirts are $25 each and can be found in sizes Small to 3XL.
>>You can get your #TankNote T-Shirt here!<<
