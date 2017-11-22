Utah Jazz thankful for a win against the Bulls

The Jazz can enjoy Thanksgiving a little easier now

Derrick Favors feasted on the Chicago Bulls defense with a huge night for the Utah Jazz. Starting center in Rudy Gobert’s absence, Favors had 23 points on 72% shooting along with 7 rebounds. and a game high +27.

Donovan Mitchell had a bad shooting night but poured in 7 assists and great defense. He continues to show improvement in every area of his game and finds ways to help the Jazz win.

The Chicago Bulls, coming off a back to back, had a terrible time scoring. Chicago’s promising young sharpshooter, Lauri Markkanen, struggled only shooting 1/9 from the field. Some of this was from great defense by Jonas Jerebko, but it also had to do with a back to back.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!