Halftime Report

The Bulls are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 63-54, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 30-32 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 28-35 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Chicago 29-32, Utah 28-34

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Jazz have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Monday, Utah earned a 127-115 win over the Wizards. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:50 mark of the second quarter, when the Jazz were facing a 51-37 deficit.

The Jazz's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Clarkson has scored all season. Collin Sexton was another key contributor, scoring 29 points along with seven assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Kings on Monday, but they still walked away with a 113-109 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given the Bulls were down 22 points with 3:28 left in the third quarter.

DeMar DeRozan and Coby White were among the main playmakers for the Bulls as the former scored 33 points along with two steals and the latter scored 37 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. DeRozan didn't help the Bulls' cause all that much against the Bucks on Friday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for the Bulls was Alex Caruso's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Utah's victory bumped their record up to 28-34. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 29-32.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

The Jazz ended up a good deal behind the Bulls in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, losing 130-113. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Chicago is a 4-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.