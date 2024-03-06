Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Utah Jazz
Current Records: Chicago 29-32, Utah 28-34
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ-TV 14
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $11.86
What to Know
The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Jazz have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Last Monday, Utah earned a 127-115 win over the Wizards. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 9:50 mark of the second quarter, when the Jazz were facing a 51-37 deficit.
The Jazz's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jordan Clarkson, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Clarkson has scored all season. Collin Sexton was another key contributor, scoring 29 points along with seven assists and two steals.
Meanwhile, Chicago didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Kings on Monday, but they still walked away with a 113-109 victory. The win was all the more spectacular given the Bulls were down 22 points with 3:28 left in the third quarter.
DeMar DeRozan and Coby White were among the main playmakers for the Bulls as the former scored 33 points along with two steals and the latter scored 37 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. DeRozan didn't help the Bulls' cause all that much against the Bucks on Friday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for the Bulls was Alex Caruso's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
Utah's victory bumped their record up to 28-34. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 29-32.
Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.
The Jazz ended up a good deal behind the Bulls in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, losing 130-113. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Chicago is a 4-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is 223.5 points.
Series History
Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Nov 06, 2023 - Chicago 130 vs. Utah 113
- Jan 07, 2023 - Chicago 126 vs. Utah 118
- Nov 28, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Utah 107
- Mar 16, 2022 - Utah 125 vs. Chicago 110
- Oct 30, 2021 - Chicago 107 vs. Utah 99
- Apr 02, 2021 - Utah 113 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 22, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 02, 2020 - Utah 102 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 23, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Chicago 83
- Jan 12, 2019 - Utah 110 vs. Chicago 102