Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Jazz look to get back on track at home

Can the struggling Jazz beat a bad Bulls team?

Game Info:

When: Wednesday, Nov 22nd, 7 p.m. MDT

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone

Injuries:

Chicago Bulls:

None

Utah Jazz:

Rudy Gobert - Knee - Targeting mid-December

Joe Johnson - Wrist - 1-2 weeks

Dante Exum - Shoulder - Out indefinitely

Ricky Rubio - Achilles - Probable

Thabo Sefolosha - Right Knee Soreness - Probable

Mandatory Highlight:

