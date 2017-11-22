Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls: Jazz look to get back on track at home
Can the struggling Jazz beat a bad Bulls team?
Game Info:
When: Wednesday, Nov 22nd, 7 p.m. MDT
Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone
Injuries:
None
Rudy Gobert - Knee - Targeting mid-December
Joe Johnson - Wrist - 1-2 weeks
Dante Exum - Shoulder - Out indefinitely
Ricky Rubio - Achilles - Probable
Thabo Sefolosha - Right Knee Soreness - Probable
Mandatory Highlight:
It's so pretty. #UTAatORL pic.twitter.com/F17q9ubVhn— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 19, 2017
