Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Cleveland 45-30, Utah 29-46

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.72

What to Know

The Cavaliers will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to square off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. The Cavaliers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The Cavaliers won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Sunday. They suffered a grim 130-101 defeat to the Nuggets. Cleveland was down 101-77 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

The Cavaliers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Evan Mobley, who scored 23 points along with two blocks, and Caris LeVert, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their ninth straight defeat. Their painful 127-106 loss to the Kings might stick with them for a while. The matchup was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly Utah was thoroughly outmatched 71-54 in the second half.

Cleveland's defeat dropped their record down to 45-30. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 29-46.

The Cavaliers beat the Jazz 124-116 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cavaliers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.