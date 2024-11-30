Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Dallas 11-8, Utah 4-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KFAA Channel 29 (KMPX)

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET at Delta Center. The Jazz might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Jazz are headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since November 7th on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 122-103 punch to the gut against the Nuggets. Utah got off to an early lead (up 12 with 5:48 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, the Jazz had strong showings from Walker Kessler, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Collin Sexton, who went 9 for 16 en route to 26 points. The dominant performance also gave Kessler a new career-high in assists (five).

Even though they lost, the Jazz smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks won against the Hawks on Monday with 129 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Wednesday. The Mavericks strolled past the Knicks with points to spare, taking the game 129-114. Dallas pushed the score to 90-71 by the end of the third, a deficit New York cut but never quite recovered from.

The Mavericks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Spencer Dinwiddie led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 21 points and nine assists.

Utah has not been sharp recently as the team has lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-14 record this season. As for Dallas, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-8.

The Jazz skirted past the Mavericks 115-113 when the teams last played on November 14th. Do the Jazz have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Mavericks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.