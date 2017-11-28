Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Donovan Mitchell looks to go 2-0 against the team that traded him away

Can Utah push their win streak to 3 games?

Game Info:

When: 8:00PM MT November 28, 2017

Where: Vivint SmartHome Arena

TV: ESPN, AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone

Injuries:

Denver Nuggets:

Paul Millsap - OUT (Wrist) - 3 Months

Wilson Chandler - Questionable (Back) - Day to Day

Mason Plumlee - Questionable (Abdominal) - Day to Day

Utah Jazz:

C Rudy Gobert – OUT (Knee) - 2-3 weeks

SF/PF Joe Johnson – OUT (Wrist) - 1 week

PG Dante Exum – OUT (Shoulder) - Indefinite

Mandatory Highlight

It's not every year you get to draft an amazing rookie who goes by "Spida-Man."

