Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Donovan Mitchell looks to go 2-0 against the team that traded him away
Can Utah push their win streak to 3 games?
Game Info:
When: 8:00PM MT November 28, 2017
Where: Vivint SmartHome Arena
TV: ESPN, AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone
Injuries:
Denver Nuggets:
Paul Millsap - OUT (Wrist) - 3 Months
Wilson Chandler - Questionable (Back) - Day to Day
Mason Plumlee - Questionable (Abdominal) - Day to Day
Utah Jazz:
C Rudy Gobert – OUT (Knee) - 2-3 weeks
SF/PF Joe Johnson – OUT (Wrist) - 1 week
PG Dante Exum – OUT (Shoulder) - Indefinite
Mandatory Highlight
The Amazing Spida-Man Shirts Now Available
It's not every year you get to draft an amazing rookie who goes by "Spida-Man."
- Yellow and green print on a super-comfortable heather navy tee.
- Premium, lightweight blended crewneck (60% cotton/40% polyester). Durable, yet ultra-soft.
- Unisex sizing with a snug fit. Men should size up; women should size down.
Designed and screened in the USA.
-
