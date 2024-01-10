Who's Playing
Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz
Current Records: Denver 26-12, Utah 18-20
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
The Jazz are on a five-game streak of home wins, while the Nuggets are on a six-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Utah Jazz will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Jazz pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7-point favorite Nuggets.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Jazz and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 242 point over/under on Monday. Utah strolled past Milwaukee with points to spare, taking the game 132-116.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jazz to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with Detroit at home on Sunday as they won 131-114. The success was a return to things as normal for the Nuggets, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 122-120 upset defeat to the Magic.
The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Jamal Murray, who scored 37 points along with five rebounds. Those 37 points set a new season-high mark for him.
Utah is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-20 record this season. As for Denver, their win bumped their record up to 26-12.
The Jazz came up short against the Nuggets in their previous meeting back in October of 2023, falling 110-102. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Denver is a solid 7-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 237.5 points.
Series History
Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Denver.
