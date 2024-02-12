Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Golden State 25-25, Utah 26-27

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center after having had a few days off.

The Jazz lost a heartbreaker to the Suns when they met back in November of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Thursday. Utah took a hard 129-115 fall against the Suns. The Jazz have struggled against the Suns recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though they lost, the Jazz smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Suns only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Warriors entered their tilt with the Suns with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Golden State skirted by the Suns 113-112 on Saturday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Stephen Curry with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Curry was his usual excellent self, shooting 9-for-16 from beyond the arc and almost dropping a double-double on 30 points and nine rebounds.

Utah's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 26-27. As for Golden State, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 25-25 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Jazz haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.8 points per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Jazz came up short against the Warriors in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 112-107. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Golden State is a slight 1-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Jazz as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.