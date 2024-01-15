Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Indiana 23-16, Utah 21-20

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.49

What to Know

The Pacers and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the Indiana Pacers will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Delta Center. The Pacers are expected to lose this one by seven points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Pacers unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 117-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Denver. The Pacers have not had much luck with the Nuggets recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Even though they lost, the Pacers were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nuggets only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Jazz had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They came out on top against Los Angeles by a score of 132-125. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:27 mark of the second quarter, when the Jazz were facing a 51-39 deficit.

The Jazz's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Lauri Markkanen, who scored 29 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Collin Sexton, who scored 27 points along with five assists.

Indiana's defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 23-16. As for Utah, their victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 21-20.

The Jazz are probably breathing a sigh of relief since Tyrese Haliburton is out with an injury to his hamstring. The last time Haliburton took on the Jazz was back in November of 2023, where he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 assists. His performance led Indiana to a 134-118 victory over Utah.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 126.1 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 116.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Utah is a solid 7-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.