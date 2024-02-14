Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Los Angeles 29-26, Utah 26-28

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

What to Know

The Lakers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Delta Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a victory while the Jazz will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Lakers and the Pistons couldn't quite live up to the 243.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Los Angeles enjoyed a cozy 125-111 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday. The Lakers pushed the score to 99-79 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pistons cut but never quite recovered from.

The Lakers relied on the efforts of LeBron James, who scored 25 points along with eight assists, and Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Monday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 129-107 walloping at the hands of Golden State. The Jazz have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 29-26 record this season. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 26-28.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Lakers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.6 points per game. However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Lakers are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Los Angeles is playing on the road, but their 11-16 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Utah is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

Series History

Utah and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.