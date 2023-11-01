Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz
Current Records: Memphis 0-4, Utah 1-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Delta Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. The matchup between Memphis and Dallas wasn't particularly close, with Memphis falling 125-110. The Grizzlies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Despite their defeat, the Grizzlies saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Desmond Bane, who earned 30 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Jaren Jackson Jr. was another key contributor, earning 30 points along with 9 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 110-102 to Denver. The Jazz have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Walker Kessler, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Even though they lost, the Jazz were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nuggets only pulled down seven.
Memphis' loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 0-4. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.
The Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Jazz in their previous matchup back in February, but they still walked away with a 117-111 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Memphis 117 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 08, 2023 - Memphis 123 vs. Utah 118
- Oct 31, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 105
- Oct 29, 2022 - Utah 124 vs. Memphis 123
- Apr 05, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 115
- Jan 28, 2022 - Memphis 119 vs. Utah 109
- Nov 22, 2021 - Memphis 119 vs. Utah 118
- Jun 02, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. Memphis 110
- May 31, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Memphis 113
- May 29, 2021 - Utah 121 vs. Memphis 111