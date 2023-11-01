Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Memphis 0-4, Utah 1-3

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Delta Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Grizzlies' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. The matchup between Memphis and Dallas wasn't particularly close, with Memphis falling 125-110. The Grizzlies didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, the Grizzlies saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Desmond Bane, who earned 30 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all. Jaren Jackson Jr. was another key contributor, earning 30 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 13.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 110-102 to Denver. The Jazz have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Walker Kessler, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Jazz were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nuggets only pulled down seven.

Memphis' loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 0-4. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-3.

The Grizzlies didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Jazz in their previous matchup back in February, but they still walked away with a 117-111 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Grizzlies since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.