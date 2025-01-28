3rd Quarter Report
The Bucks have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Jazz 111-89.
If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 26-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 10-34 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Milwaukee Bucks @ Utah Jazz
Current Records: Milwaukee 25-18, Utah 10-33
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
What to Know
The Bucks and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The Milwaukee Bucks are taking a road trip to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Delta Center. The Jazz have the home-court advantage, but the Bucks are expected to win by nine points.
The Bucks are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Clippers just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 127-117 to Los Angeles.
The Bucks' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Damian Lillard, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 13 rebounds. Antetokounmpo's evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
The Bucks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Clippers pulled down 12.
Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a grim 125-103 defeat to the Grizzlies. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss Utah has suffered since December 16, 2024.
Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 25-18. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 10-33.
The Bucks took their victory against the Jazz when the teams last played back in November of 2024 by a conclusive 123-100. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Milwaukee is a big 9-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 236.5 points.
Series History
Utah and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 07, 2024 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Utah 100
- Feb 04, 2024 - Utah 123 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Jan 08, 2024 - Utah 132 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Mar 24, 2023 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Utah 116
- Dec 17, 2022 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Utah 97
- Mar 14, 2022 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Utah 111
- Oct 31, 2021 - Utah 107 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Feb 12, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. Milwaukee 115
- Jan 08, 2021 - Utah 131 vs. Milwaukee 118
- Nov 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Utah 118