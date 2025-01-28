3rd Quarter Report

The Bucks have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. After three quarters their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Jazz 111-89.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 26-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 10-34 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Milwaukee 25-18, Utah 10-33

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

FanDuel SN - Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Bucks and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2019, but not for long. The Milwaukee Bucks are taking a road trip to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Delta Center. The Jazz have the home-court advantage, but the Bucks are expected to win by nine points.

The Bucks are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Clippers just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 127-117 to Los Angeles.

The Bucks' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Damian Lillard, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 13 rebounds. Antetokounmpo's evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Bucks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Clippers pulled down 12.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They suffered a grim 125-103 defeat to the Grizzlies. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss Utah has suffered since December 16, 2024.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 25-18. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 10-33.

The Bucks took their victory against the Jazz when the teams last played back in November of 2024 by a conclusive 123-100. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bucks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 9-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

Series History

Utah and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.