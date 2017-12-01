Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Jazz look for fifth win in a row

The Spida and Faves take on Boogie and Brow.

Game Info:

When: December 1, 2017 7:00 PM MST

Where: Vivint SmartHome Arena

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone

Injuries:

New Orleans Pelicans:

Alexis Ajinca - OUT (Knee)

Solomon Hill - OUT (Hamstring)

Frank Jackson - OUT (Foot)

Utah Jazz:

SG Rodney Hood - QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)

PG Raul Neto - QUESTIONABLE (Hamstring)

C Rudy Gobert – OUT (Knee)

SF/PF Joe Johnson – OUT (Wrist)

PG Dante Exum – OUT (Shoulder)

Mandatory Highlight

