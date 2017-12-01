Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Jazz look for fifth win in a row
The Spida and Faves take on Boogie and Brow.
Game Info:
When: December 1, 2017 7:00 PM MST
Where: Vivint SmartHome Arena
TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone
Injuries:
New Orleans Pelicans:
Alexis Ajinca - OUT (Knee)
Solomon Hill - OUT (Hamstring)
Frank Jackson - OUT (Foot)
Utah Jazz:
SG Rodney Hood - QUESTIONABLE (Ankle)
PG Raul Neto - QUESTIONABLE (Hamstring)
C Rudy Gobert – OUT (Knee)
SF/PF Joe Johnson – OUT (Wrist)
PG Dante Exum – OUT (Shoulder)
Mandatory Highlight
"Darkness Rises and Light to Meet it..." Well... Maybe... #NOPatUTA #UtahJazzStarWarsNight pic.twitter.com/QNdtHM7ZOm— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 1, 2017
-
