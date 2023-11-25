Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: New Orleans 9-7, Utah 4-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $20.20

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center. The Jazz are crawling into this game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Pelicans will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On Friday, New Orleans earned a 116-106 victory over Los Angeles.

The Pelicans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brandon Ingram, who scored 30 points along with 5 assists, and Zion Williamson, who scored 32 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Jazz last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 121-105 fall against Portland.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for Utah, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-11.

The Pelicans are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-3-1 against the spread).

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz , though, as they've been averaging 16.8 per game. Given the Pelicans' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Utah is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.