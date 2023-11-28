Halftime Report

The Jazz are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After two quarters, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Jazz lead 57-55 over the Pelicans.

If the Jazz keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-11 in no time. On the other hand, the Pelicans will have to make due with a 9-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: New Orleans 9-8, Utah 5-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Delta Center. The Jazz do have the home-court advantage, but the Pelicans are expected to win by six points.

The Pelicans unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 105-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of Utah. The Pelicans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

New Orleans' win lifted them to 9-8 while Utah's loss dropped them down to 5-11.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz , though, as they've been averaging 17.2 per game. Given the Pelicans' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Pelicans came up short against the Jazz when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 105-100. Can the Pelicans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 6-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.

Nov 25, 2023 - Utah 105 vs. New Orleans 100

Dec 15, 2022 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 129

Dec 13, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. New Orleans 100

Oct 23, 2022 - Utah 122 vs. New Orleans 121

Mar 04, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Utah 90

Jan 03, 2022 - Utah 115 vs. New Orleans 104

Nov 27, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 105

Nov 26, 2021 - New Orleans 98 vs. Utah 97

Mar 01, 2021 - New Orleans 129 vs. Utah 124

Jan 21, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. New Orleans 118

Injury Report for the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring)

Injury Report for the Pelicans