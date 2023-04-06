Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Oklahoma City 38-42; Utah 36-43

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Thunder are 2-8 against the Jazz since December of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. The two teams have hit a rough patch recently, with three consecutive losses each.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma City came up short against Golden State and fell 136-125. The game was largely decided at the three point line, where the Warriors made 20 while the Thunder only made 11. The losing side was boosted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who earned 32 points along with 7 assists. The match was he's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Jazz fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Lakers on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Utah fell in a 135-133 heartbreaker to Los Angeles. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Despite losing, the Jazz were dynamite from downtown, nailing an impressive 45.5% of their shots from deep. This was only their third loss (out of 13 games) when they're that accurate from downtown.

The Thunder shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them as the 7-point favorites. That said, those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it lightly, as the squad has let bettors down in their past eight contests.

Odds

Oklahoma City are a solid 7-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

