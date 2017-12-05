Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds: Picks from expert who's 7-2 on Jazz games

The Utah Jazz have won six in a row and are climbing up the standings. They'll be looking to make it seven straight when they visit the enigmatic Oklahoma City Thunder for a Tuesday showdown (8 p.m. ET).

The Thunder are 7.5-point favorites. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 197.

Before picking either side of the spread, you need to read what pro handicapper Zack Cimini has to say.

One of the fastest-rising Vegas handicappers, Cimini has turned in profitable seasons in virtually every major sport in recent years.

He has his finger on the Utah Jazz, nailing seven of his past nine picks involving Jazz games for a stellar 78 percent winning percentage. He has a strong against-the-spread selection for Tuesday night's matchup. And he's only sharing it over at SportsLine.

If the NBA playoffs started today, the Jazz (13-11) would be part of it, while the Thunder (10-12) would be watching from home.

Utah got off to a mediocre start, but has now won six in a row, scoring at least 110 points in five of those games. Couple that with a season-long focus on defense -- the team ranks No. 3 in the NBA, allowing 98.7 points per game -- and the Jazz are suddenly a force.

The high point came Monday night with a 116-69 humbling of the Wizards. Alec Burks scored 27 points, the third game in a row he has had 20-plus points.

Oklahoma City has met not expectations. But the Thunder have won two straight, including a 90-87 victory over the Spurs on Sunday in which Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

While it was assumed OKC would simply outscore teams with Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George running the show, it has been the opposite. The team's defense ranks No. 4 in points allowed (99.0), while the offense is 24th (102.1).

Steven Adams' uptick in play has made a huge difference in the last two games. Adams poured in 27 points on 11-of-11 shooting in a 111-107 victory over Minnesota on Friday, out-dueling Karl-Anthony Towns. Then Adams had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three steals against the Spurs.

So what side of the Jazz-Thunder spread do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Jazz-Thunder, all from the expert who's 7-2 on Jazz picks, and find out.