Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Orlando 2-2, Utah 2-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Jazz are 8-2 against the Magic since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Having just played yesterday, the Utah Jazz will get right back to it and host the Orlando Magic at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 2nd at Delta Center. The Jazz are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Jazz proved on Wednesday. They blew past Memphis 133-109. With the Jazz ahead 79-46 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jazz to victory, but perhaps none more so than Collin Sexton, who earned 23 points along with 6 assists.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Orlando, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 118-102 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday. The over/under was set at 220 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Utah's victory bumped their season record to 2-3 while Orlando's loss dropped theirs to 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Magic struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Jazz beat the Magic 131-124 when the teams last played back in March. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or do the Magic have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a slight 1-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Magic as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.