Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers odds: NBA picks, predictions, best bets for April 11

The third seed in the Western Conference playoffs is on the line Wednesday when the Portland Trail Blazers host the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET. The regular-season finale for both teams is sure to have an NBA playoffs feel and could serve as a potential playoff series preview.

The Blazers are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 201.5.

These teams arrive at this winner-take-all contest with identical 48-33 records, but they appear to be trending in opposite directions entering the NBA playoffs.

The Jazz have won six straight and are 29-5 since Jan. 24, tied with the Rockets for the NBA's best record in that span.

On Tuesday, Utah hosted Golden State in another matchup critical for positioning in the ultra-tight Western Conference playoff race. The Jazz quickly put to rest any concerns about a potential letdown and rolled to a 119-79 win over the Warriors, who have the No. 2 seed locked up.

The Jazz shot 53.3 percent -- mostly on wide-open layups and jumpers -- against an indifferent Golden State defense, while holding the Warriors to 34.9 percent. They also won the rebounding battle 62-41 and had a 25-14 edge in assists. Donovan Mitchell led six players in double figures with 22 points and every Utah player scored.

Conversely, Portland is in a slide at the worst time. The Blazers had a 13-game winning streak spanning February and March, but have now lost four straight and seven of their past 11. This stretch includes defeats to the woeful Mavericks and Grizzlies.

They are coming off an 88-82 loss to Denver in which they squandered an 11-point lead in the second half. Damian Lillard had 25 points, while Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 19 rebounds.

