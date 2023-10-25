Who's Playing
Sacramento Kings @ Utah Jazz
Current Records: Sacramento 0-0, Utah 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ-TV 14
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will host the Sacramento Kings to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at Delta Center.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams really lit up the scoreboard last year. The Kings kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 120.7 points per game (they were ranked first in scoring). However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they averaged 117.1 per game.
Looking back to last season, the Kings finished on the right side of .500 (48-34), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Jazz didn't have their best season, finishing 37-45.
Looking ahead, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 45-37 record against the spread.
The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jazz in their previous matchup back in March, winning 121-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Sacramento is a slight 1-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 25, 2023 - Sacramento 121 vs. Utah 113
- Mar 20, 2023 - Utah 128 vs. Sacramento 120
- Jan 03, 2023 - Sacramento 117 vs. Utah 115
- Dec 30, 2022 - Sacramento 126 vs. Utah 125
- Mar 12, 2022 - Utah 134 vs. Sacramento 125
- Nov 20, 2021 - Utah 123 vs. Sacramento 105
- Nov 02, 2021 - Utah 119 vs. Sacramento 113
- Oct 22, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. Sacramento 101
- May 16, 2021 - Utah 121 vs. Sacramento 99
- Apr 28, 2021 - Utah 154 vs. Sacramento 105