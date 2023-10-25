Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Sacramento 0-0, Utah 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will host the Sacramento Kings to start their respective NBA runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on October 25th at Delta Center.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as both teams really lit up the scoreboard last year. The Kings kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 120.7 points per game (they were ranked first in scoring). However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they averaged 117.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, the Kings finished on the right side of .500 (48-34), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Jazz didn't have their best season, finishing 37-45.

Looking ahead, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 45-37 record against the spread.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jazz in their previous matchup back in March, winning 121-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacramento is a slight 1-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.