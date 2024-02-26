3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Jazz after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 93-74.

If the Jazz keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-31 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with an 11-47 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: San Antonio 11-46, Utah 26-31

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.79

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Delta Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell to Los Angeles 123-118. The over/under was set at 241 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Victor Wembanyama put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted three or more in the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight defeat. They took a 115-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charlotte. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Jazz to swallow was that they had been favored by 9.5 points coming into the contest.

San Antonio has not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-46 record this season. As for Utah, they dropped their record down to 26-31 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

The Spurs will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog. This contest will be their 11th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

The Spurs came up short against the Jazz in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 130-118. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 240 points.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.