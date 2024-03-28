Halftime Report

The Spurs are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Jazz 59-48.

The Spurs came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: San Antonio 16-56, Utah 29-43

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Spurs have enjoyed a eight-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Delta Center. The Jazz are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Spurs in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Spurs have not done well against the Suns recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Spurs had just enough and edged the Suns out 104-102. The win was just what San Antonio needed coming off of a 131-106 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Spurs relied on the efforts of Jeremy Sochan, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Devin Vassell, who scored 26 points along with seven assists and three steals. Vassell didn't help the Spurs' cause all that much against the Suns on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 115-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks.

The Jazz's defeat came about despite a quality game from Lauri Markkanen, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 2 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of John Collins, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds.

San Antonio's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 16-56. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 29-43.

The Spurs might still be hurting after the devastating 128-109 defeat they got from the Jazz in their previous matchup back in February. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Spurs were down 63-39.

Odds

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.