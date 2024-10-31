Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: San Antonio 1-3, Utah 0-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

What to Know

The Spurs and the Jazz are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. Having just played yesterday, the San Antonio Spurs will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

The Spurs are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 221, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 105-93 to the Thunder on Wednesday. San Antonio has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. The matchup between them and the Kings wasn't particularly close, with the Jazz falling 113-96. Utah was down 90-66 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Spurs have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 50.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Jazz struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Spurs are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Utah is a slight 2-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Utah and San Antonio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.