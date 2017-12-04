Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Utah looks for 6th consecutive win

Utah Jazz vs Washington Wizards: Utah looks for 6th consecutive win

Washington comes to Utah for basketball reasons.

Game Info:

When: December 4, 2017 7:00 PM MST

Where: Vivint SmartHome Arena

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone

Injuries

Washington Wizards:

PG John Wall - OUT (Knee)

SG Sheldon Mac - OUT (Achilles)

Utah Jazz:

SG Rodney Hood - OUT (Ankle)

SF/PF Joe Johnson – OUT (Wrist)

PG Dante Exum– OUT (Shoulder)

Not Rudy Gobert

