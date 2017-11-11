Utah Jazz win over the Brooklyn Nets: Post Game Reaction

No Rudy Gobert? No problem!

Coming into the game with Rudy Gobert sitting because of a bone bruise, no one would have expected the Utah Jazz to pull out a victory against a scrappy Brooklyn Nets team. No one would have expected Rodney Hood to explode out of his shooting stroke either. But that’s what happened when the Jazz came out hot and held off the Nets to get their sixth victory of the season.

D’Angelo Russell was stellar for the Brooklyn Nets scoring 26 points, but left late with an unknown knee injury.

Derrick Favors and Donovan Mitchell were the stars for the Jazz combining for 50 points! With Rudy Gobert sitting and Thabo Sefolosha starting at the power forward, Favors had lots of space to work giving Jazz fans vintage Derrick Favors once again. It also provided Donovan lots of space to work making it easy for him to go to the rim. A nice victory for the Jazz who were starved for a win after a four game losing streak.