Vanessa Bryant adds Gianna's nickname to Kobe's charity, now called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

Kobe Bryant's charity organization will now honor the memory of not just the Lakers legend, but also his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Vanessa Bryant announced on Thursday that the Mamba Sports Foundation will be renamed to be the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The announcement was made on Bryant's Instagram page.

For those unaware, Gianna was nicknamed "Mambacita," a play on her father's nickname "The Black Mamba," as she most closely followed in Kobe's footsteps with her goals to become a professional basketball player. As Vanessa put it in her Instagram post, "there is no #24 without #2."

According to the foundation's website, its goals are "focused on creating a positive impact through sports." The organization also "aims to develop learning skills, enhancing character traits, and expanding personal values that ultimately empower and inspire self-confidence." It accomplishes that goal through helping underprivileged communities through youth sports.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California along with seven other people while on the way to a basketball tournament on Jan. 26. A public memorial for the victims of the crash is set to take place at Staples Center on Feb. 24.