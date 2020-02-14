Vanessa Bryant adds Gianna's nickname to Kobe's charity, now called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation
The charity will now reference the nicknames of Kobe and Gianna
Kobe Bryant's charity organization will now honor the memory of not just the Lakers legend, but also his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Vanessa Bryant announced on Thursday that the Mamba Sports Foundation will be renamed to be the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The announcement was made on Bryant's Instagram page.
For those unaware, Gianna was nicknamed "Mambacita," a play on her father's nickname "The Black Mamba," as she most closely followed in Kobe's footsteps with her goals to become a professional basketball player. As Vanessa put it in her Instagram post, "there is no #24 without #2."
According to the foundation's website, its goals are "focused on creating a positive impact through sports." The organization also "aims to develop learning skills, enhancing character traits, and expanding personal values that ultimately empower and inspire self-confidence." It accomplishes that goal through helping underprivileged communities through youth sports.
Kobe, 41, and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California along with seven other people while on the way to a basketball tournament on Jan. 26. A public memorial for the victims of the crash is set to take place at Staples Center on Feb. 24.
