Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has a problem with some of Meek Mill's new lyrics. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to call out the rapper over a line in one of his recent raps she feels is "insensitive" towards Kobe. The lyrics of the unreleased Lil Baby collaboration made its way online last week, and they include Meek Mill saying, "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

That is not so vaguely a direct reference to the helicopter crash, which killed Kobe and the family's13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven others.

Vanessa posted an Instagram story that explained her disgust with the line.

"Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful," she wrote. "Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better that this. If you are a fan, fine, there's a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact."

Meek then tweeted what appeared to be a response to her post:

"I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!"

Prior to the above tweet, and right after Vanessa posted her Instagram story, he fired off a series of tweets that many believed were in response to her comments on his line. Here is a look at some of those tweets:

According to Billboard, he also tweeted, "I'm going back savage in this s--t...f#%k ya feelings!" That tweet was deleted by Meek.

While the tweets do not mention Kobe, Vanessa or the Bryant family, the timing of them had people decoding what he meant. Many others were upset at the line as well, questioning Meek on why he would take an apparent shot at a grieving family.