Vanessa Bryant changes profile picture on Instagram to one of Kobe and Gianna
It was Bryant's first activity on social media since Sunday's tragedy
The sports world continues to mourn after the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others in Sunday's horrific helicopter crash. For the first time since Kobe and Gianna Bryant's tragic deaths, Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence on social media.
On Wednesday, Bryant changed her profile picture on Instagram to one of Kobe and Gianna embracing.
The new profile photo was taken back in 2016, which happened to be the same year that Bryant retired from the NBA. In addition, Vanessa Bryant unlocked her previously private Instagram account and there are several photos of Kobe and their children that she had posted in recent years.
Comments for all her photos have been disabled.
Kobe, Gianna, and seven others lost their lives on Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The group was on their way to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.
There has been an outpouring of love and support from basketball fans all over the world. In addition, people have been flocking to the Staples Center to pay their respects to the star guard that spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers have yet to return to the court since Bryant's death. They were supposed to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, but the game was postponed due to the circumstances. The Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Shaq reflects on Kobe Bryant
David Samson sits down to discuss O'Neal's comments about Bryant
-
Kobe almost had no draft trade to Lakers
The Charlotte Hornets traded Bryant's draft rights to the Lakers for Vlade Divac in the 1996...
-
NBA DFS stategy, Jan. 29 lineups, picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Fox weighs in on Kobe's tragic death
Fox spent Sunday reassuring his family and friends that he wasn't with Bryant during the helicopter...
-
Oladipo's return will help Indy contend
Oladipo, who hasn't played since rupturing his quad tendon last January, is expected to come...
-
Crowd chants 'Kobe' after winning shot
The buzzer beater drew some inspiration from the Lakers legend
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut