Vanessa Bryant changes profile picture on Instagram to one of Kobe and Gianna

The sports world continues to mourn after the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others in Sunday's horrific helicopter crash. For the first time since Kobe and Gianna Bryant's tragic deaths, Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence on social media.

On Wednesday, Bryant changed her profile picture on Instagram to one of Kobe and Gianna embracing.

The new profile photo was taken back in 2016, which happened to be the same year that Bryant retired from the NBA. In addition, Vanessa Bryant unlocked her previously private Instagram account and there are several photos of Kobe and their children that she had posted in recent years.

Comments for all her photos have been disabled.

Kobe, Gianna, and seven others lost their lives on Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The group was on their way to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

There has been an outpouring of love and support from basketball fans all over the world. In addition, people have been flocking to the Staples Center to pay their respects to the star guard that spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have yet to return to the court since Bryant's death. They were supposed to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening, but the game was postponed due to the circumstances. The Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.