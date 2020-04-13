Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe on anniversary of his final NBA game with video on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on a monumental day in sports history, the anniversary of Kobe Bryant's last game in the NBA. The day means even more now and is a time for Laker fans, and fans around the league, to reflect on the career and life of an icon.

Vanessa has been open on social media since Kobe's death, writing messages of what he meant to her and their four daughters. On this four-year anniversary of his last game with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team he spent his entire career with, Vanessa had a message about Kobe's role as a father and his goals for the second half of his life.

She wrote about his accomplishments and what he planned to do before a helicopter crash tragically took his life as well as the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven other passengers aboard.

Vanessa also wrote about her daughter Gianna, who was a basketball player as well, and had hopes of eventually joining the WNBA. She commented that life isn't fair, calling the situation "senseless."

Vanessa wrote on Instagram:

"Mamba Day. My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna's basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn't fair. This is just senseless."

The video in the post showed Magic Johnson's speech before the game, Kobe's final introduction and highlights from the game.

It also showed his iconic "Mamba out" postgame speech and ended with moments with his family, including an adorable handshake with Gianna. In the clip, Kobe says he is excited to spend time with his family and comments that time has gone so fast but he is extremely blessed.

Before the video faded to black the screen read, "RIP Kobe and Gianna Bryant AKA Black Mamba and Mambacita."