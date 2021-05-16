The Class of 2020 was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, and this group featured a number of all-time legends including Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Tamika Catchings. But even with all of that star power, the biggest name was still the late Kobe Bryant.

Last January, the former Los Angeles Lakers star died along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter accident. His passing reverberated across the world, and this weekend's celebrations were a reminder of how much he meant to not only the game of basketball but the entire sports community.

During the induction ceremony, Bryant was presented by Michael Jordan, and his wife, Vanessa, delivered a speech in his place.

Vanessa joked about finally praising Kobe in public:

"I used to always avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans around the world, and someone had to bring him back to reality. Right now, I'm sure he's laughing in heaven because I'm about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages. I can see him now, arms folded, with a huge grin saying, 'isn't this some s---.'"

Vanessa also thanked Kobe's doubters for motivating him:

"I do know that he would thank everyone that helped him get here, including the people that doubted him, and the people that worked against him and told him he couldn't attain his goals. He would thank all of them for motivating him to be here. After all, he proved you wrong."

Vanessa talked about why Kobe played through injury:

"People don't know this, but my husband played through injuries and pain because he remembered being a little kid, sitting in the nosebleeds with his dad to watch his favorite player play. He could recall the car ride, the combos and the excitement of being lucky enough to have a seat in the arena. Kobe didn't want to disappoint his fans, especially the ones in the 300 sections that saved up to watch him play, the kids with the same excitement he once had. I remember asking him why he couldn't just sit a game out because he was hurting. He said, 'what about the fans who saved up to watch me play just once?' He never forgot about his fans. If he could help it, he would play every minute of every game. He loved you all so much."

Vanessa's closed with a message to Kobe: