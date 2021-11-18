The Staples Center is no more. Soon, it is going to be renamed as Crypto.com Arena. The name change is the largest naming rights deal ever at an estimated $700 million and it will begin to be called Crypto.com Arena beginning on Dec. 25, 2021.

Following the announcement that the iconic arena was undergoing a name change, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo on Instagram, It was a photo of the outside of the Staples Center and she captioned it "Forever known as the house that Kobe built."

It's not surprising that Vanessa Bryant feels so strongly about the Staples Center, which has been the only name that the arena has ever had. After all, Kobe Bryant spent the majority of his career playing in the iconic arena, which first opened in 1999. Kobe Bryant helped the Lakers win five NBA titles while it was known as Staples Center (the Staples Center also saw the Los Angeles Kings win two Stanley Cups while calling the arena home.)

In 2020, the Los Angeles City Council considered renaming a stretch of Figueroa Street to Kobe Bryant Boulevard, which runs by the Staples Center. The decision to change the street name has not been made yet. In January 2020, Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when the helicopter that they were traveling in crashed into a Calabasas, Calif. hillside.