Vanessa Bryant posted photos of the Lakers' "Black Mamba" jerseys, which honor her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January. Since the crash that killed Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, the world has continued to honor their legacies in many ways.

The latest tribute to Kobe and the "Mamba mentality" is with special Los Angeles Lakers jerseys that the team will reportedly wear if they make it past the first round.

The NBA legend co-designed the jerseys that feature a subtle snakeskin pattern and have 16 stars on the side, representing the Lakers' 16 championships.

The No. 24 jerseys had a No. 2 inside a heart for Gianna, who wore the number at Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy and had aims of playing basketball at UCONN and then in the WNBA.

Here's a look at the jerseys:

Vanessa's post of the jersey comes shortly after the Lakers announced they will wear the black jerseys in Kobe's honor, pending their advance.

The Lakers are facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, with their first game on Tuesday in the NBA bubble.