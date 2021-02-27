Vanessa Bryant wants the names of the four Los Angeles Country sheriff's deputies who allegedly shared photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others. However, county lawyers don't want to make their names public because they could potentially be targeted by people who can look up all their information online.

Vanessa took to Instagram voicing her frustration with the Sheriff's Department wanting to keep the names private.

"The Sheriff's Department wants to redact the names of thee deputies that took/and or shared photos of my husband, daughter and other victims. They want their names to b exempt from the public. Anyone else facing allegations would be unprotected, named and released to the public. Not all law enforcement is bad. These specific deputies need to be held accountable for their actions just like everyone else."

Earlier this week, Vanessa filed an amended complaint in federal court to her original civil rights lawsuit against the county and Sheriff's Department, which includes the four deputies as well as the L.A. Country Fire Department. Per the Los Angeles Times, "the lawsuit seeks damages for negligence and invasion of privacy, alleging deputies and firefighters took and shared photos of the children, parents and coaches who died in the Jan. 26, 2020, crash."

The amended lawsuit details an internal affairs report by the Sheriff's Department which says that one deputy took up to 100 photos at the scene of the helicopter crash, which were shared by text to other deputies over the following 48 hours. The names of the deputies have been blacked out in Vanessa's amended lawsuit, as they wait to see what the court's decision is on whether the names should be released to the public.