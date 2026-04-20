Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is the 2025-26 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced Monday. Wembanyama is the first NBA player to win Defensive Player of the Year unanimously, as he got all 100 first-place votes. OKC's Chet Holmgren finished second and Detroit's Ausar Thompson finished third. In just his third NBA season, Wembanyama is the youngest winner of the NBA's most prestigious defensive award, picking up the trophy at just 22 years old.

He came close to doing so far earlier. Wembanyama took home 19 first-place votes and finished in second place as a rookie during the 2023-24 season. He ultimately lost out to his French National Team teammate Rudy Gobert. Last year, he was the heavy betting favorite for most of the season, but failed to reach the NBA's 65-game awards minimum, so he was not eligible to win the trophy. This season, thanks to a cameo in San Antonio's second-to-last game, he was able to hit the 65-game mark and take home the award without facing much competition. Wembanyama appeared in 64 regular-season games and also gets credit for playing in the NBA Cup title game for San Antonio.

Wembanyama didn't just lead the NBA in blocks with 197. He did so by a margin (44 blocks) wider than the difference between second-place Jay Huff and ninth-place Evan Mobley (40 blocks). He additionally racked up 66 steals, 168 deflections and 597 contested shots over the course of the season.

NBA blocks leaders: 2025-26 season

Player Team Games Blocks 1. Victor Wembanyama Spurs 64 197 2. Jay Huff Pacers 82 153 3. Chet Holmgren Thunder 69 131 4. Donovan Clingan Trail Blazers 77 130 5. Rudy Gobert Timberwolves 76 124

That last figure is notable because of how low it ranks. Wembanyama finished the season having contested only the 12th-most shots in the NBA, but that is actually a major argument in his favor. Watch any Spurs game and you'll immediately notice the shots opponents don't take for fear of challenging him near the basket. Only the Thunder allowed opponents to attempt shots within six feet of the rim less frequently than the Spurs.

That's the Wembanyama effect, and it makes scoring against the Spurs nearly impossible. Spurs opponents scored only 103.6 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor this season. For reference, the Thunder, as a team, allowed 106.5 points per 100 possessions. No team has registered a full-season defensive rating lower than San Antonio's with Wembanyama on the floor since the 2019-20 Milwaukee Bucks. That made him a very easy choice for this award.

**[IF UNANIMOUS: Defensive Player of the Year had never been won unanimously before Wembanyama. The closest anyone had come was Ben Wallace during the 2001-02 season in which he claimed 116 of the 120 possible first-place votes. So in a year in which Wembanyama was the youngest player to ever win the award, he was also the first to ever do so by claiming every first-place vote. Not a great sign for any defenders that hope to challenge him in the years to come]]

Victor Wembanyama SA • C • #1 PPG 25 RPG 11.5 BPG 3.08 View Profile

Wembanyama is the fourth Spur to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Kawhi Leonard did so twice last decade, taking home consecutive wins in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. David Robinson claimed his trophy in 1992, and before him, Alvin Robertson won back in 1986. This is the first major accolade that Wembanyama has earned that his predecessor among superstar San Antonio big men, Tim Duncan, never won himself.

Why Wemby is primed to break DPOY records

Duncan is the benchmark in San Antonio, and if the first three years of Wembanyama's career are any indication, he has a chance to match and exceed the greatest player in franchise history if he continues on his present trajectory. Defensively, he's capable of things no NBA player has ever done before.

So long as he reaches 65 games, he would seem to be a near lock to win this award every year for the foreseeable future. This is the most dynastic of the NBA's individual trophies. There are three four-time winners (Rudy Gobert, Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo), a three-time winner (Dwight Howard) and four more two-time winners (Leonard, Alonzo Mourning, Hakeem Olajuwon and Mark Eaton).

Assuming he's healthy enough to do so, Wembanyama setting a new record with five wins and then making his new record untouchable feels downright inevitable. If he's the best defender in the NBA at 22, there is a very real chance that by the time he hits his apex, he's the best defender in the history of the sport.