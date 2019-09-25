Veteran forward Ryan Anderson returning to Rockets on partially guaranteed deal, per report

Last summer, the Houston Rockets traded Anderson to the Phoneix Suns in a cost-saving move. His time in the desert didn't last long, however, as the Suns turned around and traded Anderson to the Miami Heat at the deadline. He wasn't long for South Beach either, as the Heat decided to waive Anderson earlier this summer, leaving him an unrestricted free agent.

Now, things are coming full circle, as Anderson is returning to where his cross-country journey began last year. According to a report from Shams Charania, Anderson has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Rockets.

Free agent forward Ryan Anderson has agreed to a significantly partially guaranteed deal with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Anderson returns to Houston. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2019

"Significantly partially guaranteed" is a strange turn of phrase, but it seems to mean that regardless of how long he stays with the team, he'll get most of the money his contract is worth. As of right now, however, it's not clear how much that is.

Anderson is far from the player he was even just a few seasons ago, when he was a major part of the Rockets' perimeter-oriented offensive attack. Last season, he managed to get on the court in just 25 games split between Phoenix and Miami, and shot a putrid 22.5 percent from 3.

Still, this is a solid low-risk move for the Rockets to make. They're going to need spacing around Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and even if he struggled last season, Anderson has a strong track record of elite outside shooting for a big. Plus, he's already familiar with the organization and head coach Mike D'Antoni, and knows how to play with Harden.

If Anderson can recapture some of his previous form in a more familiar environment, he can help this team. If not, they can let him go without having invested much time or money. And for Anderson, this gives him a chance to extend his career and join a contender.