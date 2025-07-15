Former No. 2 overall pick Victor Oladipo is eyeing a return to the NBA after two seasons away. The 33-year-old guard had a private workout in Las Vegas that was "well-attended" by NBA and European teams, according to ESPN. Oladipo participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages against international pros, where those in attendance came away "impressed."

Oladipo last played during the 2022-23 season for the Miami Heat, where he suffered a torn left patellar tendon during Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks, forcing him to sit out for following season. He did not get picked up by a team last season. The two-time All-Star took to social media on Saturday to share his hope of joining an NBA team again.

"I feel so great right now!! Better than I felt in the last seven years mind, body and soul," Oladipo posted on X on Sunday. "I know I am a fighter! I know I am a warrior! I have seen every lens this game and this league has to offer. I know I can help any team in any role win in any way! I also know the people want to see me succeed in this game and play at the highest level again. My injuries are behind me and it will never happen again! I am at peace with that and my past. I'm ready to build a present now and future of a life time."

Injuries plagued Oladipo in his last several years in the league, as he hasn't played 50+ games since 2018. At his peak, he was an All-Star level player, capable of 20 points a game and providing All-Defensive level defense on the other end. The injuries have certainly redirected his path, though the last season he was active in 2023, he was putting together a solid year with the Heat up until he sustained another devastating injury. He played 42 games that year and averaged 10 points, 3.5 assists and three rebounds off the bench for Miami.

While injuries have stifled a return for two years, if Oladipo is healthy there will surely be a team willing to give him a shot at a roster spot for next season. He's a dynamic guard, and while he is likely past the All-Star level he once showed, he can be a solid rotation player off the bench for any number of teams.