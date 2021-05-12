The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that guard Victor Oladipo will have season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, with no timetable for his return. Oladipo was traded from Houston to Miami back in March and has been sidelined since April 8. Over that time, the team had not given many updates regarding his injury, which they originally referred to as "right knee soreness."

However, this new update shows the injury he sustained in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers was significant, and Oladipo will once again be out for what could be a long period of time. This also happens to be the same quad that he tore a tendon in back in 2019 when he was still a member of the Indiana Pacers, making this injury all the more brutal.

CBS Sports will update this story as more information becomes available.