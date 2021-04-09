Victor Oladipo just can't stay healthy. The former All-Star guard suffered a ruptured quad in 2019 and simply hasn't been the same ever since. He missed 49 games in the 2018-19 season, played only nine last season, and on Thursday, in only his fourth game as a member of the Miami Heat, left the game with yet another injury.

Late in Thursday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Oladipo went up for a vicious dunk. All looked well until he landed. Oladipo immediately struggled with apparent knee pain and was removed from the game. Now, the Heat have announced that he will not join the team on their upcoming four-game road trip as he receives further evaluation.

Oladipo's X-Rays came back negative on Thursday, according to Scott Agness of FieldHouse Files, and he was scheduled for an MRI on Friday. The Heat couldn't have asked for worse timing on this injury. Over their next five games, the Heat will play four contenders: the Trail Blazers, Suns, Nuggets and Nets. They are currently tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference but are only a game ahead of the Boston Celtics at No. 7. If they slide, they might be forced into the play-in round of the postseason.

Oladipo's first few games with the Heat have largely been unspectacular. He has averaged only 12 points on very inefficient shooting numbers. But there have been flashes of his old self, and Miami's track record with distressed assets speaks for itself. If he is ever going to become the star he once was, it will be in Miami, and this injury only sets him back further.